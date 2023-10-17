Check out The 21st Annual McLeod Children’s Hospital Radiothon

Submit a Tip
By TJ Ross
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The McLeod Children’s Hospital Radiothon will broadcast live on October 18, 19 from 6:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. and October 20 from 6:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

The Radiothon will air on Community Broadcasters Stations The Cat 99.3, 93.7 Frank FM, Live 95 and 105.1 Almighty.

All the money raised during the McLeod Children’s Hospital Radiothon will help support specialized care, medical equipment, and programs needed in the treatment of critically ill and injured children at McLeod Children’s Hospital.

Learn more and/or donate here!

