Armed robbery suspect got rid of money while chased out of Florence convenience store

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A Florida man is accused of holding up an employee at a Florence convenience store, but then throwing away the money.

Joel Lewis is charged with armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Police said the charges stem from a robbery on Monday morning at the Phoenix Mart on David H. McLeod Boulevard.

Lewis is accused of going into the Phoenix Mart where he purchased a couple of items, but during the transaction he pulled out a gun and took money from the register.

No one was hurt during the robbery.

Police say he tried the convenience store in a car but he was chased out of the store by the employee which led him to throwing the money into the parking lot.

The driver of the car ended up forcing Lewis out of the car when he realized what had happened inside the store, according to police.

The store employee and driver called police about the alleged robbery.

Police said they spotted Lewis while headed to the scene and detained him. Officers said a search found the gun believed to have been used during the robbery.

He’s being held at the Florence County Detention Center under no bond.

