Salvation Army of Horry County offers families assistance through new LifNAV program

Salvation Army of Horry County LifNAV
Salvation Army of Horry County LifNAV(WMBF News)
By Erica Edwards
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Families across Horry County have created a memorable Christmas experience through the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program every year. Now, those families can be helped all year round with a program called LifNAV.

“So this LifNAV is a program that we really kicked off here in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee area last year for the first time, it started with those folks that came through the application process of Angel Tree,’ said Salvation Army of Horry County Capt. Carl Melton. “Angel Tree applicants automatically became a member of our LifNAV program.”

Melton said since the program is fairly new, Salvation Army is navigating how to ensure applicants receive the full benefits they can offer.

LifNAV is an 11-month program for the entire family to receive assistance and help with individualized goal-setting and life skills.

Qualified families are eligible for Christmas assistance for all children in the household under the age of 18, social services, counseling, youth life skills training, family events, free summer camps for kids from first through 11th grade, and more.

Families who participate in the program are expected to attend quarterly LifNAV meetings and monthly small groups and complete all LifNAV documents.

Those interested in the program can visit 1415 2nd Avenue, Conway, where interviews will be conducted on the following dates:

  • Monday, Oct. 16 – 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. / 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Oct. 17– 9 a.m. –12 p.m. / 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Thursday, Oct. 19 – 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

For more details visit their website, and to learn about the required documentation needed for the application interview.

