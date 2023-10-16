Report: Suspect held woman at gunpoint, forced her to drive to Pee Dee county

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - A man is behind bars after a Horry County woman was held at gunpoint and forced to drive to a Pee Dee county earlier this month.

Jeremiah Dashawn Pressley, 19, is charged with kidnapping, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The Conway Police Department responded to a home at 6 a.m. on Oct. 5 on Fourth Avenue.

At the home, the police spoke with the victim and the victim’s mother. Police said they explained the victim had just been released from the hospital after an incident the night before.

A fight had broken out at the home around 9:30 p.m. “involving a firearm,” an incident report reads. The victim suffered “substantial” injuries to her face from the fight. She also had swelling in both her forearms and a bite mark made by Pressley on her upper arm, the report states.

During the fight, the victim’s phone was taken, and she feared for her life and her child’s life. This was because Pressley threatened to kill them while presenting the firearm to the victim, according to the report.

After the fight, police said Pressley forced the victim at gunpoint to drive her mother’s car to Marion County.

At a gas station in the county, the victim was able to escape and call 911. Pressley was then arrested and found “in possession of both the vehicle and the firearm,” the report reads.

He was later booked in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

As of writing, no bail has been set for any of Pressley’s charges.

