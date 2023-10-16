Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Report: Suspect held woman at gunpoint, forced her to drive to Pee Dee county

Jeremiah Dashawn Pressley, 19, is charged with kidnapping, domestic violence of a high and...
Jeremiah Dashawn Pressley, 19, is charged with kidnapping, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.(J. Reuben Long Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - A man is behind bars after a Horry County woman was held at gunpoint and forced to drive to a Pee Dee county earlier this month.

Jeremiah Dashawn Pressley, 19, is charged with kidnapping, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The Conway Police Department responded to a home at 6 a.m. on Oct. 5 on Fourth Avenue.

At the home, the police spoke with the victim and the victim’s mother. Police said they explained the victim had just been released from the hospital after an incident the night before.

A fight had broken out at the home around 9:30 p.m. “involving a firearm,” an incident report reads. The victim suffered “substantial” injuries to her face from the fight. She also had swelling in both her forearms and a bite mark made by Pressley on her upper arm, the report states.

During the fight, the victim’s phone was taken, and she feared for her life and her child’s life. This was because Pressley threatened to kill them while presenting the firearm to the victim, according to the report.

After the fight, police said Pressley forced the victim at gunpoint to drive her mother’s car to Marion County.

At a gas station in the county, the victim was able to escape and call 911. Pressley was then arrested and found “in possession of both the vehicle and the firearm,” the report reads.

He was later booked in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

As of writing, no bail has been set for any of Pressley’s charges.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
South Carolina’s ban on ‘Carolina Squat’ goes into effect next month
The victim was also found with a laceration to the right side of their face, according to...
Woman dies after assault in Myrtle Beach, coroner says
crocheted homeless mats
Grand Strand women crochet recycled grocery bags into mats for those in need
Southport Fire Dept. responding to plane crash.
Pilot released from hospital after single-engine plane crash in Southport

Latest News

Southport Fire Dept. responding to plane crash.
Pilot released from hospital after single-engine plane crash in Southport
Crash with entrapment in Surfside Beach area blocks lanes; 2 hurt
Crash with entrapment in Surfside Beach area blocks lanes; 2 hurt
A 16-year-old has died following a Thursday night shooting at a Lancaster apartment complex.
1 hurt, several cars damaged after Marion police receive multiple shots fired calls
Gary Andre Wilson, 37, is charged with reckless homicide, death results within one year, caused...
Police arrest man in deadly Horry County chase, crash