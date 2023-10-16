Report: Man robbed after being invited to Conway area motel; 2 arrested

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A night out ended with a man being robbed of his money and cellphone, according to an incident report.

Horry County police met up with the victim around 2 a.m. Sunday after he called in about the armed robbery.

The victim told officers that he was at a nightclub when he met Tiffany Haynes and she invited him back to her motel room at the Budget Inn along Highway 501 in the Conway area, the police report states.

The report shows the victim was inside the motel room for a few minutes when Ryan Stephens “emerged from the bathroom, presented a black handgun and informed [the victim] to empty his pockets.”

The victim said he gave the suspect money and his cellphone before leaving the motel.

The victim also told police that Haynes was not surprised when Stephens came out of the bathroom with the gun, according to the incident report.

When officers arrived at the Budget Inn, they saw Haynes outside where they detained her and removed her from the property.

The incident report shows police set up a perimeter and used a PA system to call Stephens out of the motel room.

The report states that Stephens came out of the room and he was taken into custody.

Officers then searched the motel room and found the firearm in the tank of the toilet.

Stephens faces several charges including armed robbery and possession of firearms and ammunition.

Haynes is charged with accessory after the fact and hindering officers serving a warrant.

Both are in jail under no bond.

