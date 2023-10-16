Police searching for suspects involved deadly drive-by shooting in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - A woman has died following a drive-by shooting over the weekend in Lumberton, now police are asking for assistance in locating a car they believe was involved.

The Lumberton Police Department said officers responded to a call of a shooting just before 1 p.m. at the ATEX convenience store on South Martin Luther King Drive where two people were injured.

LPD confirmed one of those victims, 23-year-old Ebony Spruill, died Monday from her injuries.

There have been no updates on the second victim.

Now police have released a photo and are searching for the suspects they believe were driving in a white four-door sedan.

Anyone with information about who may have been in this vehicle is asked to call Lumberton Police Department Detective Yvette Pitts at (910) 671-3845. (Lumberton Police Department)

Anyone with information is asked to call (910) 671-3845.

