Police searching for suspects involved deadly drive-by shooting in Lumberton
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - A woman has died following a drive-by shooting over the weekend in Lumberton, now police are asking for assistance in locating a car they believe was involved.
The Lumberton Police Department said officers responded to a call of a shooting just before 1 p.m. at the ATEX convenience store on South Martin Luther King Drive where two people were injured.
LPD confirmed one of those victims, 23-year-old Ebony Spruill, died Monday from her injuries.
There have been no updates on the second victim.
Now police have released a photo and are searching for the suspects they believe were driving in a white four-door sedan.
Anyone with information is asked to call (910) 671-3845.
