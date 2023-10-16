Police arrest man in deadly Horry County chase, crash

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County police have arrested the man they say is responsible for leading police on a high-speed chase before a deadly crash.

Gary Andre Wilson, 37, is charged with reckless homicide, death results within one year caused by injury from vehicle, and failure to stop for a blue light with death results.

Wilson’s charges stem from a chase and deadly crash on May 29 in the Longs area.

An officer was driving down Plantation Drive around 6:30 p.m. when they saw a car driving faster than the 35 mph speed limit. The officer’s radar confirmed that Wilson’s vehicle was going 66 mph, according to an incident report.

The Horry County police officer went after the vehicle to perform a traffic stop. The officer activated their blue lights and siren on Highway 905, but police said Wilson did not stop.

According to the report, the officer saw Wilson turn onto W. Beargrass Road at a high rate of speed.

“When I made the turn onto West Bear Grass Rd., the vehicle was quite a distance ahead of me and appeared to still be moving at a high rate of speed,” the incident report reads. “When my vehicle reached 128 MPH, I noticed that I was still not gaining on the vehicle.”

The officer said they lost sight of Wilson’s vehicle when they were notified about a crash near W. Beargrass and Hemingway roads.

The Horry County officer said when they arrived at the scene, they found it was Wilson’s vehicle involved in the crash.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the vehicle ran off the side of W. Beargrass Road and overturned. According to SCHP, one person died, and another was hurt.

Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said 24-year-old Levious Hayes died after being thrown from the car. Willard said that Hayes, who was from the Longs area, was the passenger.

Wilson was arrested on Wednesday and booked in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center under a $50,000 bond. He is now under out-of-home detention, jail records show.

Wilson’s arrest warrants state, “South Carolina Highway Patrol, Multi-Disciplinary Accident Investigation Team conducted an extensive investigation into this matter and found the defendant [Wilson] was the driver during this pursuit and collision.”

The warrants go on to state that Wilson’s actions contributed to the death of the victim.

