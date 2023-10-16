Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Pee Dee school dismisses early due to major water main break

(Source: MaxPixel)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A major water main break in the McColl area forced one school to dismiss early on Monday.

The Marlboro County School District announced that McColl Elementary Middle School was dismissed at 1:10 p.m. due to safety reasons.

The district said it was contacted Monday morning after school began about the water main break on Tatum Avenue.

The town said the water line was damaged by an independent crew while they were installing fiber optic lines.

The district said it has been in constant contact with McColl officials about repairs to the water main.

It added that bag lunches were served to all students and that students were kept at school since many have working parents.

Buses took students home, but if no one was home the student was taken back to school.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim was also found with a laceration to the right side of their face, according to...
Woman dies after assault in Myrtle Beach, coroner says
Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
South Carolina’s ban on ‘Carolina Squat’ goes into effect next month
crocheted homeless mats
Grand Strand women crochet recycled grocery bags into mats for those in need
Southport Fire Dept. responding to plane crash.
Pilot released from hospital after single-engine plane crash in Southport

Latest News

The agency was called out at 12:10 p.m. to the area of Highway 22 for a vehicle in floodwater...
Crews respond to flooded vehicle in Horry County; Hwy. 22 lanes blocked
Horry County Fire Rescue was called around 8:30 a.m. Monday to a home in Little River for a cat...
Horry County Fire Rescue crews make a ‘purr-fect’ rescue
Jeremiah Dashawn Pressley, 19, is charged with kidnapping, domestic violence of a high and...
Documents: Suspect held woman at gunpoint, forced her to drive to Pee Dee county
A 16-year-old has died following a Thursday night shooting at a Lancaster apartment complex.
1 hurt, several cars damaged after Marion police receive multiple shots fired calls