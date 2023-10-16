Pee Dee school dismisses early due to major water main break

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A major water main break in the McColl area forced one school to dismiss early on Monday.

The Marlboro County School District announced that McColl Elementary Middle School was dismissed at 1:10 p.m. due to safety reasons.

The district said it was contacted Monday morning after school began about the water main break on Tatum Avenue.

The town said the water line was damaged by an independent crew while they were installing fiber optic lines.

The district said it has been in constant contact with McColl officials about repairs to the water main.

It added that bag lunches were served to all students and that students were kept at school since many have working parents.

Buses took students home, but if no one was home the student was taken back to school.

