Meet the Myrtle Beach City Council candidates: Stuart Behar

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - There are eight candidates vying for three open seats in this year’s Myrtle Beach City Council election.

One of these candidates, Stuart Behar, has been a member of the Myrtle Beach community for three years. He spent many years in management and as an independent contractor. He is also the author of six books.

“I want people to know that I am an American citizen who felt it was time to stand up for what I believe in,” said Behar. “Too many people sit home and say ‘what can I do, what can I do, what can I do,’ well…I’m doing it.”

One of the issues WMBF News discussed with Behar is homelessness in Myrtle Beach.

“I would talk to the different departments in the city, I would speak with the police, the fire, and also reach out...reach out to the mental health people in the city,” said Behar. “Communicate, I want communication, I want more communication.”

Behar said one of the issues that sticks out to him most is crime.

“We have a lot of crime, more than we should have. I want to see that become addressed,” he said. “I don’t have all of the information but I believe we could do a better job.”

If elected, he said he would want to understand exactly how money is being spent and take a look at development.

“I think that we have to relook at all of the money we’re spending, we have to look at the overdevelopment, which I believe is happening,” he said. “Developers are just going crazy; we’re cutting trees and we’re putting homes and apartments and homes and apartments without worrying about the infrastructure, without worrying about the roads and all of the other stuff.”

He added that he also wants to make housing more affordable without reducing home values. WMBF News asked him about downtown revitalization. He mentioned the Arts and Innovation district, which has been a big project of the city’s for years.

“Most of the people who live here don’t go there...tourists might, but I don’t know,” said Behar. “I don’t know if this is going to be something that’s going to draw tourism.”

If elected, Behar said he would improve communication between residents and elected officials.

“I would love to have city councilmen have a town meeting once a month somewhere and ask people...If they won’t do it with me, I’ll do it alone.”

The city council election will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 7. For more information about the election and voting locations, visit this website.

