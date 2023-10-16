Longs area crash blocks lanes of W. Highway 9

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue is asking drivers to avoid an area of West Highway 9 as they respond to a crash.

Crews were called out around 7:37 a.m. Monday to West Highway 9 and Coney Drive.

Officials with the fire rescue say a two-car crash is blocking lanes of the highway.

No one is being taken to the hospital for injuries.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and Horry County Police Department are also responding.

