Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Longs area crash blocks lanes of W. Highway 9

Crews were called out around 7:37 a.m. to West Highway 9 and Coney Drive.
Crews were called out around 7:37 a.m. to West Highway 9 and Coney Drive.(Horry County Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue is asking drivers to avoid an area of West Highway 9 as they respond to a crash.

Crews were called out around 7:37 a.m. Monday to West Highway 9 and Coney Drive.

Officials with the fire rescue say a two-car crash is blocking lanes of the highway.

No one is being taken to the hospital for injuries.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and Horry County Police Department are also responding.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
South Carolina’s ban on ‘Carolina Squat’ goes into effect next month
The victim was also found with a laceration to the right side of their face, according to...
Woman dies after assault in Myrtle Beach, coroner says
crocheted homeless mats
Grand Strand women crochet recycled grocery bags into mats for those in need
Southport Fire Dept. responding to plane crash.
Southport Fire Dept. responding to plane crash, pilot transported to hospital after self-ejecting from plane

Latest News

Gas prices in Myrtle Beach have fallen 10.9 cents in the last week, averaging $2.94 per gallon,...
Average gas price in Myrtle Beach drops below $3 per gallon
Clouds early give way to more sunshine by the afternoon hours.
FIRST ALERT: Decreasing clouds and cooler temperatures ahead
Cyclists participate in charity bike ride through Myrtle Beach.
Community comes together for Bike The Beach charity ride
The victim was also found with a laceration to the right side of their face, according to...
Woman dies after assault in Myrtle Beach, coroner says