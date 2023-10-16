Horry County police increasing patrols at Socastee park following party, bonfire

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Police said a large party and bonfire at a Socastee park has led to them adding patrols to the area.

Horry County police responded on Saturday night to Socastee Recreational Park off Butler Road for a report of a loud party.

Officers found multiple cars at the park that had driven on the rec field, along with a bonfire. Police said the vehicles caused damage to the fields.

The people who were still at the park when police arrived were instructed to clean up the debris and leave the area.

A spokesperson said the Horry County Parks and Recreation Department is now working to restore and repair the field.

“It is unfortunate that these individuals mistreated such a positive parks and recreation resource in our community,” the Horry County Police Department said in a statement sent to WMBF News.

HCPD said it’s working to increase patrols in the area and reduce the potential for future issues.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.