Georgetown County Schools launches new security measure for all middle, high schools

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A new weapons detection system was launched on Monday to keep students safe in all the middle and high schools in the Georgetown County School District.

Executive Director of Safety and Risk Management for the Georgetown County School District, Alan Walters, said the district purchased the machines around a year ago, but installing them became a focus after two students were charged with bringing a gun to a middle school back in September.

“It was something that was in the works,” Walters said “This just made it a little more urgent to go ahead and get it done.”

Kelly Mayer, a mother of a Georgetown Middle School student, said this new security measure makes her feel safer sending her child to school.

“I think we’re becoming more aware that we need to implement more things to keep the kids safe,” Mayer said.

In the past, the district used metal detectors on an occasional basis. However, these new machines will be part of student’s daily routines.

“I hate to say that it’s becoming an expectation, but we’ve seen events around the country,” Walters said “It’s not unique to us, and I think a lot of school districts across the country are having to look at how do you protect people and how do you keep these items out of schools.”

Walters said the goal is to do a thorough search without causing class delays.

“There’s some adjustments we need to make and we’ll continue to monitor and adjust throughout the week,” he said.

Walters said the best way students can speed up the process is by being ready to take out their computers and three-ring binders at the door. Students will then place them on the table while they walk through the detection system while carrying their book bags.

The district said if there is an alert, the student will be moved to a secondary check station where they will have to pass a thorough check to determine what caused the alert.

