FIRST ALERT: Decreasing clouds and cooler temperatures ahead

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re waking up to more clouds and an isolated sprinkle this morning. While cloudy skies will begin the day, we should begin to see more sunshine by the second half of the day.

TODAY

We break out of the cloud cover as we head into the afternoon hours today. Highs will climb into the middle 60s, providing for the coolest afternoon out of the next seven days. If you are a fan of fall, this afternoon is perfect for you!

Decreasing clouds will give way to more sunshine this afternoon. An isolated sprinkle remains possible this morning. (WMBF)

As we head into the evening and overnight hours, temperatures will quickly fall. Any evening plans outside will prompt a jacket, especially for the young ones. Temperatures overnight will fall into the low-middle 40s inland. Along the beaches, we will begin Tuesday in the middle-upper 40s!

Morning temperatures will be cool, especially through the middle of the week! Grab the jacket. (WMBF)

COOL WEEK AHEAD

The cool weather will continue for much of the week ahead. The jackets are coming back out as morning lows head into the 40s each morning. Mostly sunny skies will prevail, but our afternoon highs will struggle to get out of the 60s until Wednesday.

The entire week is below "normal" for this time of year. We will take it! (WMBF)

Slightly warmer weather will arrive late in the week ahead of our next cold front. Highs will climb into the lower 70s inland on Wednesday and only continue into the end of the work week.

NEXT RAIN CHANCE

Our next rain chance arrives with an incoming cold front Friday. Clouds will thicken up throughout the day as temperatures still manage to reach the lower 70s. Right now, the best chance for showers arrives late in the day on Friday and into the overnight hours. The front should quickly push through the region, keeping rain chances Saturday morning at just 20%.

By Friday night, a round of showers moves in. (WMBF)

Behind the front, we will see plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s for the weekend!

