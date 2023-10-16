Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Endangered person advisory issued for missing 6-year-old in Missouri

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an endangered person advisory for Blake Ryan York,...
The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an endangered person advisory for Blake Ryan York, a missing six-year-old girl from Pulaski County.(Missouri State Highway Patrol/KY3)
By KY3 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DIXON, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) - An endangered person advisory has been issued for a missing 6-year-old in Missouri, according to state troopers.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Blake Ryan York was taken from an address in Dixon, Missouri, around 6 p.m. Sunday.

York is a white female, 3 feet tall, weighs about 50 lbs., and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

York was reportedly wearing a cream-colored hooded sweatshirt, black leggings, black boots with cartoon characters, and earrings when she was taken.

Troopers say the potential suspects are Cory Ryan York, 33, and Tonya Reynolds, 48.

Cory is described as a white male, standing at 5′7″, weighing about 160 lbs., and has blonde hair with blue eyes.

Reynolds is a white female, standing at height 5′7″, weighing about 140 lbs., and has black hair with blue eyes.

Authorities say all three may be in a black sedan last seen heading eastbound towards Vichy or Rolla.

Anyone who has seen the missing person, suspect, associate, or vehicle, or anyone having any information should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office at 573-774-6196 extension 2.

Copyright 2023 KYTV/KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina’s ban on ‘Carolina Squat’ goes into effect next month
Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step’ dies at 76
Jason Pope
Warrants provide details on man at center of Florence County human trafficking case
crocheted homeless mats
Grand Strand women crochet recycled grocery bags into mats for those in need
Neal’s Creekhouse
Owners of Neal and Pam’s opening new restaurant in Murrells Inlet

Latest News

WMBF News at 11
Klean Exhibition brings unique cars, photographers to Myrtle Beach
The Little River Shrimp Fest started as a small waterfront gathering to help support local...
Little River Shrimp Fest brings together North Strand community
Palestinians stand by the building destroyed in an Israeli airstrike in Deir al-Balah, south of...
Gaza hospitals are overwhelmed with patients and desperately low on supplies as invasion looms
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers walks on the field before an NFL football game against...
Aaron Rodgers tosses passes, walks without crutches before Jets’ game vs. Eagles