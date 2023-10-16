Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Dolly Parton will perform at halftime of the Cowboys’ Thanksgiving Day game

FILE - Country music legend Dolly Parton will be performing at halftime of the Dallas Cowboys...
FILE - Country music legend Dolly Parton will be performing at halftime of the Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders game.(Eva Rinaldi / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Dolly Parton is pitching in to help the Salvation Army this Thanksgiving.

The country music legend will be performing at halftime of the Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders game.

It’s part of the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle kick-off fundraiser.

Parton will ring the traditional Salvation Army holiday bell to jump-start the holiday giving season.

Cowboy fans are also hoping her performance will help them overcome a run of bad luck.

Last year’s performance by the Jonas Brothers lifted them to a 7-2 record when big stars perform at halftime.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim was also found with a laceration to the right side of their face, according to...
Woman dies after assault in Myrtle Beach, coroner says
Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
South Carolina’s ban on ‘Carolina Squat’ goes into effect next month
crocheted homeless mats
Grand Strand women crochet recycled grocery bags into mats for those in need
Southport Fire Dept. responding to plane crash.
Pilot released from hospital after single-engine plane crash in Southport

Latest News

Classes cancelled at JSU after student killed on campus
Classes cancelled at JSU after student killed on campus
President Joe Biden arrives to speak at Tioga Marine Terminal, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, in...
Biden postpones trip to Colorado to discuss domestic agenda as Israel-Hamas conflict intensifies
A bus driver and 12 children were hurt when a school bus headed to a southeastern Virginia...
School bus driver and 12 children hurt after bus overturns, officials in Virginia say
FILE - The 11-year-old and 4-year-old girls who were the subject of an Amber Alert were found...
2 Georgia girls abducted from Burger King found safe; Amber Alert canceled
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a commit to caucus rally, Saturday, Oct. 7,...
Trump sues ex-British spy over dossier containing ‘shocking and scandalous claims’