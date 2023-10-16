Crews respond to flooded vehicle in Horry County; Hwy. 22 lanes blocked

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue says towing crews are working to remove a flooded vehicle Monday afternoon.

The agency was called out at 12:10 p.m. to the area of Highway 22 for a vehicle in floodwater call.

Crews worked with the Horry County Police Department and confirmed the vehicle was unoccupied.

First responders are asking drivers to avoid Highway 22, just east of Highway 90.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

