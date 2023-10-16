Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Crews respond to flooded vehicle in Horry County; Hwy. 22 lanes blocked

The agency was called out at 12:10 p.m. to the area of Highway 22 for a vehicle in floodwater...
The agency was called out at 12:10 p.m. to the area of Highway 22 for a vehicle in floodwater call.(Horry County Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue says towing crews are working to remove a flooded vehicle Monday afternoon.

The agency was called out at 12:10 p.m. to the area of Highway 22 for a vehicle in floodwater call.

Crews worked with the Horry County Police Department and confirmed the vehicle was unoccupied.

First responders are asking drivers to avoid Highway 22, just east of Highway 90.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim was also found with a laceration to the right side of their face, according to...
Woman dies after assault in Myrtle Beach, coroner says
Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
South Carolina’s ban on ‘Carolina Squat’ goes into effect next month
crocheted homeless mats
Grand Strand women crochet recycled grocery bags into mats for those in need
Southport Fire Dept. responding to plane crash.
Pilot released from hospital after single-engine plane crash in Southport

Latest News

Pee Dee school dismisses early due to major water main break
Horry County Fire Rescue was called around 8:30 a.m. Monday to a home in Little River for a cat...
Horry County Fire Rescue crews make a ‘purr-fect’ rescue
Jeremiah Dashawn Pressley, 19, is charged with kidnapping, domestic violence of a high and...
Documents: Suspect held woman at gunpoint, forced her to drive to Pee Dee county
A 16-year-old has died following a Thursday night shooting at a Lancaster apartment complex.
1 hurt, several cars damaged after Marion police receive multiple shots fired calls