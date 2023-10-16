Submit a Tip
Crash with entrapment in Surfside Beach area blocks lanes; 2 hurt(Horry County Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue says a Monday morning crash sent two people to the hospital.

Crews were called out at 10:13 a.m. to the area of Dick Pond Road and Beaver Run Boulevard.

According to officials, it was a two-car crash with entrapment.

First responders are asking drivers to avoid the area. Lanes of traffic are currently blocked, officials said.

The conditions of the two people hospitalized were not released.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

