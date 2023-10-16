Crash with entrapment in Surfside Beach area blocks lanes; 2 hurt

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue says a Monday morning crash sent two people to the hospital.

Crews were called out at 10:13 a.m. to the area of Dick Pond Road and Beaver Run Boulevard.

According to officials, it was a two-car crash with entrapment.

First responders are asking drivers to avoid the area. Lanes of traffic are currently blocked, officials said.

The conditions of the two people hospitalized were not released.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

