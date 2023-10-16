Community comes together for Bike The Beach charity ride

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s a bike ride all about giving back. The Bike The Beach annual bicycle ride is not a race but a time to reflect.

“We try to think of and remember Whit for all the good things he did,” said Dave Olive.

His son Whit died doing what he loved most.

“He was cycling, and we lost him,” said Olive.

Whit was a serious cyclist. His father said he raced in Europe and was a category 1 cyclist.

Sunday, the community came together to help support bicycle and pedestrian advocacy efforts throughout the Grand Strand.

Cyclists started on Ocean Boulevard between 8th and 9th Avenue North.

There were three ride options: Whit’s Coffee and Beer 62-mile Metric Century, 30-mile City of Myrtle Beach Showcase Loop and a short 10-mile Family Ride.

In previous years, the proceeds were used to establish a youth bicycling club.

Even former football player and Super Bowl champion Ricardo Colclough showed up for the cause.

“We’re riding for the Boys and Girls Club and the Ride for Whit,” said Colclough.

Colclough said he recently got into cycling. He said it challenges him in unique ways.

“It gives you a moment to slow down and appreciate the things in life,” said Colclough.

Olive said he hopes the community will keep showing up yearly to ride for Whit.

“We love him and always will,” said Olive.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.