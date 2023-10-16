Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Community comes together for Bike The Beach charity ride

Cyclists participate in charity bike ride through Myrtle Beach.
Cyclists participate in charity bike ride through Myrtle Beach.(SOURCE: WMBF)
By Ashley Listrom
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s a bike ride all about giving back. The Bike The Beach annual bicycle ride is not a race but a time to reflect.

“We try to think of and remember Whit for all the good things he did,” said Dave Olive.

His son Whit died doing what he loved most.

“He was cycling, and we lost him,” said Olive.

Whit was a serious cyclist. His father said he raced in Europe and was a category 1 cyclist.

Sunday, the community came together to help support bicycle and pedestrian advocacy efforts throughout the Grand Strand.

Cyclists started on Ocean Boulevard between 8th and 9th Avenue North.

There were three ride options: Whit’s Coffee and Beer 62-mile Metric Century, 30-mile City of Myrtle Beach Showcase Loop and a short 10-mile Family Ride.

In previous years, the proceeds were used to establish a youth bicycling club.

Even former football player and Super Bowl champion Ricardo Colclough showed up for the cause.

“We’re riding for the Boys and Girls Club and the Ride for Whit,” said Colclough.

Colclough said he recently got into cycling. He said it challenges him in unique ways.

“It gives you a moment to slow down and appreciate the things in life,” said Colclough.

Olive said he hopes the community will keep showing up yearly to ride for Whit.

“We love him and always will,” said Olive.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
South Carolina’s ban on ‘Carolina Squat’ goes into effect next month
crocheted homeless mats
Grand Strand women crochet recycled grocery bags into mats for those in need
Southport Fire Dept. responding to plane crash.
Southport Fire Dept. responding to plane crash, pilot transported to hospital after self-ejecting from plane
The victim was also found with a laceration to the right side of their face, according to...
Woman dies after assault in Myrtle Beach, coroner says

Latest News

It happened at 8:45 p.m. on Mcqueen Road near Bounty Acres Road.
1 killed in Marlboro County crash
State wildlife agents said one person was killed in a boating accident in Charleston Harbor...
Dept. of Natural Resources: One killed in boating accident in Charleston Harbor
Clouds early give way to more sunshine by the afternoon hours.
FIRST ALERT: Decreasing clouds and cooler temperatures ahead
The victim was also found with a laceration to the right side of their face, according to...
Woman dies after assault in Myrtle Beach, coroner says