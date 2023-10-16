Submit a Tip
Come see an American Classic “Little Shop of Horrors” at the Theatre of the Republic

By TJ Ross
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn stumbles across a new breed of plant he names “Audrey II” - after his coworker crush.

This foul-mouthed, R&B-singing carnivore promises unending fame and fortune to the down-and-out Krelborn as long as he keeps feeding it BLOOD.

Over time, though, Seymour discovers Audrey II’s out-of-this-world origins and intent toward global domination!

So you do not want to miss this American classic musical in the city of Halloween!

Learn more and get your tickets here!

