Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Boyfriend arrested after California sheriff’s deputy found dead at her home

Daniel James Walter, 54, arrested in Oregon on suspicion of killing his girlfriend, Del Norte...
Daniel James Walter, 54, arrested in Oregon on suspicion of killing his girlfriend, Del Norte County Sheriff’s Deputy Deanna Esmaeel.(Source: Del Norte County Sheriff’s Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 5:45 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRESCENT CITY, Calif. (AP) - A Northern California sheriff’s deputy was found dead in her home and her boyfriend was later arrested arrested in Oregon on suspicion of killing her, authorities said.

The body of Deputy Deanna Esmaeel was discovered Thursday at the residence in coastal Crescent City, California, the Del Norte County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

An arrest warrant was issued for Daniel James Walter, who was last seen near Esmaeel’s house on the day of the killing. Authorities in Curry County, Oregon, found Walter’s black Mazda sedan on Friday and he was arrested a short time later, officials said.

Sheriff’s officials didn’t say if the 54-year-old suspect had an attorney and contact information for Walter could not be found on Sunday.

Esmaeel was the mother of actor Marty York, best known for a role in the 1993 movie “The Sandlot.” Esmaeel had worked as an animal trainer on film sets for decades before making the change to law enforcement in 2021, SF Gate reported Sunday.

York wrote on Instagram Friday that he had been informed of his mother’s death.

“The emotions I have are horrible right now between rage, vengeance, crying,” York said.

Walter was charged in March with unauthorized entry into a dwelling, according to According to Del Norte County court records obtained by SF Gate. It’s not clear whose dwelling he is accused of unlawfully entering.

Del Norte County Sheriff Garrett Scott said his office was heartbroken by the loss of one of its deputies.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to her family, friends, and co-workers,” Scott said in a statement.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
South Carolina’s ban on ‘Carolina Squat’ goes into effect next month
crocheted homeless mats
Grand Strand women crochet recycled grocery bags into mats for those in need
Southport Fire Dept. responding to plane crash.
Southport Fire Dept. responding to plane crash, pilot transported to hospital after self-ejecting from plane
The victim was also found with a laceration to the right side of their face, according to...
Woman dies after assault in Myrtle Beach, coroner says

Latest News

Palestinians inspect the damage of a destroyed building following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza...
Gaza’s crowded hospitals near breaking point as Israeli ground invasion looms
Any Republican can only lose four GOP votes if Democrats unanimously vote against them. (CNN,...
Rep. Jim Jordan faces uphill battle for House speaker
State wildlife agents said one person was killed in a boating accident in Charleston Harbor...
Dept. of Natural Resources: One killed in boating accident in Charleston Harbor
Clouds early give way to more sunshine by the afternoon hours.
FIRST ALERT: Decreasing clouds and cooler temperatures ahead