Average gas price in Myrtle Beach drops below $3 per gallon

Gas prices in Myrtle Beach have fallen 10.9 cents in the last week, averaging $2.94 per gallon,...
Gas prices in Myrtle Beach have fallen 10.9 cents in the last week, averaging $2.94 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.(WKYT)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Good news for drivers at the pump, especially for those planning any fall trips.

Gas prices in Myrtle Beach have dropped 10.9 cents in the last week, averaging $2.94 per gallon, according to GasBuddy. That average per gallon is 46.5 cents lower than a month ago.

The cheapest gas in the city was priced on Sunday at $2.85 per gallon, and the most expensive was $3.58 per gallon.

Drivers are also continuing to see relief across South Carolina and North Carolina.

In South Carolina, gas prices are down 9.8 cents compared to the previous week, averaging $3.06 per gallon. For North Carolina, prices are down 9.4 cents for an average of $3.24 per gallon.

“The downward momentum has indeed gained steam, with the national average declining over the last week with again virtually every village, town, city, region and state seeing gasoline prices fall - with the added bonus that diesel prices have also declined,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said. “While the price of oil jumped some 5% last week, I remain steadfast that additional declines are coming to gasoline prices the way the situation stands now, but remain cautious that this depends on actions that are not foreseeable, mainly the conflict in the Middle East.”

