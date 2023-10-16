Submit a Tip
1 killed in Marlboro County crash

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person died in a Sunday crash near Bennettsville.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 5:54 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person died in a Sunday crash near Bennettsville.

It happened at 8:45 p.m. on Mcqueen Road near Bounty Acres Road.

A 1999 Honda sedan was traveling east on the roadway.

The sedan veered off the road to the left, overcorrected and veered off the right side of the road, according to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway. This caused the car to flip and hit a tree, Ridgeway said.

The driver, whose name has not been released, died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

