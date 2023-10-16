1 hurt, several cars damaged after Marion police receive multiple shots fired calls

MARION, S.C. (WMBF) – Marion police are asking for the community’s help after a shooting Sunday night.

The police department received multiple calls of shots fired over a short period of time.

The department said shootings were reported on Jones Avenue, West Baptist Street, Georgetown Street, Dunlop Street, Dickson Heights, James Court, Rosewood Drive and Gurley Street between Strawberry Street and Liberty Street.

Officers recovered shell casings from Dickson Heights and Jones Avenue but didn’t find any evidence of a shooting in the other areas.

Police also responded to James Court where they found one person shot in the lower back. But investigators said it does not appear the victim was shot on James Court but had in fact been taken there from an unknown location.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

Police added that they found multiple cars damaged by gunfire.

The police department said that most of the callers described seeing a dark color Nissan with a back window missing at most of the locations where people heard shots fired.

Police said just after 9 p.m., the suspect vehicle was found in the 800 block of Phillips Street. No one was inside the car, but three men were seen on security video parking the car and walking on Phillips Street.

The police department said it’s getting minimal to no cooperation from the victim and possible witnesses in the case.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to contact the Marion Police Department through its app. Those providing information can remain anonymous.

