Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Southport Fire Dept. responding to plane crash, pilot transported to hospital after self-ejecting from plane

Southport Fire Dept. responding to plane crash.
Southport Fire Dept. responding to plane crash.(Southport Fire Department)
By Mara McJilton
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - A single engine plane crashed near Faith Blvd. and Long Beach Rd. in Southport on Sunday morning.

The Southport Fire Department was called to the scene around 8 o’clock Sunday morning along with other local law enforcement.

Officials say the pilot self-ejected before crashing, and is being transported to the hospital. It’s not clear how serious their injuries are.

The downed plane is blocking the entrance of Faith Blvd. and is expected to cause traffic delays for several hours.

The FAA sent a statement to WECT saying: “A single-engine Czech Sport Aircraft Sportcruiser crashed shortly after takeoff from Cape Fear Regional Jetport in Oak Island, North Carolina, around 7:50 a.m. local time on Sunday, Oct. 15. Only the pilot was on board. The FAA will investigate.”

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina’s ban on ‘Carolina Squat’ goes into effect next month
Jason Pope
Warrants provide details on man at center of Florence County human trafficking case
Neal’s Creekhouse
Owners of Neal and Pam’s opening new restaurant in Murrells Inlet
Extra Point Week 8
HIGHLIGHTS | Extra Point: Week 8
Viewers use special glasses to watch from San Antonio, as the moon moves in front of the sun...
‘Ring of fire’ eclipse moves across the Americas, bringing with it cheers and shouts of joy

Latest News

The Little River Shrimp Fest started as a small waterfront gathering to help support local...
Little River Shrimp Fest brings together North Strand community
Temperatures will remain cooler through next week
FIRST ALERT: Clouds return Sunday, more cool weather ahead
Little River Shrimp fest brings in people from all over country.
Annual Little River Shrimp Fest brings together North Strand community
WMBF News at 11
South Carolina’s ban on ‘Carolina Squat’ goes into effect next month