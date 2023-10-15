Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Police: Injuries reported after drive-by shooting in Lumberton

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - Two people were hurt after a drive-by shooting in Lumberton on Sunday, according to police.

The Lumberton Police Department said it was called to the incident just before 1 p.m. at the ATEX convenience store on South Martin Luther King Drive.

The department said the shooting happened while the two victims were in the parking lot of the store when a white, four-door sedan drove by and shot them as it headed south on Martin Luther King Drive.

Officers at the scene later learned the two victims were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call (910) 671-3845.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina’s ban on ‘Carolina Squat’ goes into effect next month
Jason Pope
Warrants provide details on man at center of Florence County human trafficking case
Neal’s Creekhouse
Owners of Neal and Pam’s opening new restaurant in Murrells Inlet
crocheted homeless mats
Grand Strand women crochet recycled grocery bags into mats for those in need
Viewers use special glasses to watch from San Antonio, as the moon moves in front of the sun...
‘Ring of fire’ eclipse moves across the Americas, bringing with it cheers and shouts of joy

Latest News

WMBF News at 11
Klean Exhibition brings unique cars, photographers to Myrtle Beach
The Little River Shrimp Fest started as a small waterfront gathering to help support local...
Little River Shrimp Fest brings together North Strand community
State wildlife agents are responding to a possible drowning in Charleston Harbor Sunday...
Dept. of Natural Resources responding to possible drowning in Charleston Harbor
Temperatures will remain cooler through next week
FIRST ALERT: The unseasonably cool weather continues into the work week