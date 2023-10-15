Police: Injuries reported after drive-by shooting in Lumberton
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - Two people were hurt after a drive-by shooting in Lumberton on Sunday, according to police.
The Lumberton Police Department said it was called to the incident just before 1 p.m. at the ATEX convenience store on South Martin Luther King Drive.
The department said the shooting happened while the two victims were in the parking lot of the store when a white, four-door sedan drove by and shot them as it headed south on Martin Luther King Drive.
Officers at the scene later learned the two victims were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
An investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call (910) 671-3845.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.