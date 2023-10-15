Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

Klean Exhibition brings unique cars, photographers to Myrtle Beach

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Over the weekend, dozens of car enthusiasts showed off their unique rides in Myrtle Beach.

The Klean Exhibition welcomed nearly 200 cars throughout Pelicans Ballpark.

But beyond the chrome and engines, the event also attracts photographers from across the country who capture these cars in a different type of setting.

WMBF News Photographer George Hansen talked to several of the photographers applying their craft on Saturday. Check out the video above for more on this story.

