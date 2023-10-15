FIRST ALERT: Clouds return Sunday, more cool weather ahead

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Another stretch of cooler weather is heading our way this week.

SUNDAY

After a cooler start to the day, temperatures will slowly climb into the afternoon. We’re watching for more clouds to arrive throughout the day, turning mostly cloudy late. This will hold our afternoon highs in the upper 60s for Sunday. Despite the clouds, rain chances will remain very low.

More clouds arrive late in the day (WMBF)

COOL WEEK AHEAD

The cool weather will continue for much of the week ahead. The jackets are coming back out as morning lows head into the 40s each morning. Mostly sunny skies will prevail, but our afternoon highs will struggle to get out of the 60s until Wednesday.

Slightly warmer weather will arrive late in the week ahead of our next cold front. Afternoon highs will rebound into the lower 70s by Wednesday, with our next chance of rain arriving Friday as the cold front moves through.

Much cooler start to the week (WMBF)

