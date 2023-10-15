Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Dept. of Natural Resources responding to possible drowning in Charleston Harbor

State wildlife agents are responding to a possible drowning in Charleston Harbor Sunday...
State wildlife agents are responding to a possible drowning in Charleston Harbor Sunday afternoon.(WLUC)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - State wildlife agents are responding to a possible drowning in Charleston Harbor Sunday afternoon.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, just before 12:30 p.m. that it was responding to a “possible boating-related drowning.”

The agency did not provide any other information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina’s ban on ‘Carolina Squat’ goes into effect next month
Jason Pope
Warrants provide details on man at center of Florence County human trafficking case
Neal’s Creekhouse
Owners of Neal and Pam’s opening new restaurant in Murrells Inlet
Viewers use special glasses to watch from San Antonio, as the moon moves in front of the sun...
‘Ring of fire’ eclipse moves across the Americas, bringing with it cheers and shouts of joy
Extra Point Week 8
HIGHLIGHTS | Extra Point: Week 8