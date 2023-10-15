Annual Little River Shrimp Fest brings together North Strand community

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s an event that brings the community together over food.

The Little River Shrimp Fest started as a small waterfront gathering to help support local restaurants but quickly grew to bring in visitors from all across the country.

“I got the steamed shrimp with the rice and the corn,” said Jason Grimes, who visited the event on Saturday.

Jason and his dad, Ed Grimes, have been coming to the festival for over ten years. Even though they’re on a diet this year, they still came out to chow down.

“This is not helping my diet today, but you know there’s always tomorrow,” said Ed Grimes.

For 18 years, local restaurants and fishermen have been making the event all about shrimp.

Tracey Stroud has been coming to the festival since it began in 2004. She’s from the area and is used to eating shrimp here.

She said the event for her is about much more than the food.

“It’s always been an amazing event,” said Stroud. “It’s more about the crafts, and everything else. The band and the people.”

The festival is a loop and features permanent restaurants on the festival grounds, along with other food vendors, art and live entertainment.

It continues through Sunday from 9 a.m. through 5 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.