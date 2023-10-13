Submit a Tip
Tickets for Carolina Country Music Fest sell out

CCMF announced on Friday that tickets for the 2024 event have sold out.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - In record time, tickets for the Carolina Country Music Fest have sold out, according to the festival.

CCMF announced on Friday that tickets for the 2024 event have sold out.

“THANK YOU, CCMFER’S! We can’t wait to see you guys at the beach,” a news release reads.

The Myrtle Beach music festival will take place in June of next year. Morgan Wallen and Carrie Underwood will be headliners at the fest.

