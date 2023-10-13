Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

School nutrition conference aims to promote healthy habits for students

By Gabrielle Khoriaty
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Hundreds of nutrition workers from across the state gathered in the Grand Strand on Friday to learn about ways to improve school cafeterias.

The School Nutrition Association of South Carolina’s convention featured classes in everything from how to get more locally grown produce on school cafeteria menus to new kitchen tips. However, it wasn’t just knowledge of nutrition they hope attendees leave with.

“The main ingredient in your cafeteria is love,” said Tory Gibson, Nutrition Services Student Engagement Manager for Horry County Schools.

She said she wants students to be excited to come to lunch.

“It’s not just for them just coming through the lunch line, just getting food,” Gibson said. “We’re doing an experience for them and a happy experience.”

Breakfast and lunch are free in many South Carolina schools this year, including Horry County.

Gibson said this is important because you don’t know what’s happening at home

“We want to make sure all of our students get a healthy balanced meal,” she said.

Gibson said she doesn’t know yet if the free lunch will be permanent in Horry County, but she hopes it will be.

Jenaffer Stevenson, President-elect of the School Nutrition Association of South Carolina, said a focus of this year’s convention is how to add flavor without adding more salt.

“Sodium limits are going down which is big,” she said. “It’s cause our industry has to reformulate everything and then of course you take salt out and it’s not as palatable, so we have to come up with ways to make things more flavorful.”

Stevenson said other recent changes include offering flavored milk as 1% milk and the amount of whole grain needed in cafeterias.

“Guidelines are always changing,” she said. “We have to adhere to those guidelines.”

