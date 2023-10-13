Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

Road closures announced for Myrtle Beach Mini Marathon

File photo
File photo(WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of Myrtle Beach has announced a number of road closures ahead of Saturday’s Myrtle Beach Mini Marathon.

The race, along with the Coastal 5K and GoRuck, is set to begin at 7 a.m. at 8th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard. City officials ask that drivers use Highway 17 Bypass and Kings Highway to get to destinations in the area.

Officers with the Myrtle Beach Police Department will also be stationed at all intersections of Ocean Boulevard.

The following closures taking place from 6 a.m. until noon have also been announced:

  • 8th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard (6 a.m. until 9 a.m.)
  • Chester Street from 7th Avenue North to 8th Avenue North (6 a.m. until 8 a.m.)
  • Westbound lane of 7th Avenue North to Flagg Street (6 a.m. until 8 a.m.)
  • Flagg Street from 7th Avenue North to 8th Avenue North (6 a.m. until 8 a.m.)
  • Southbound lane of Ocean Boulevard from 1st Avenue South to 63rd Avenue North (6:30 a.m. until 11 a.m.)
  • North Ocean Boulevard and South Ocean Boulevard from 8th Avenue North to Mr. Joe White Avenue (6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.)
  • Northbound lane of Chester Street and Mr. Joe White Avenue to 16th Avenue North (7 a.m. until 9 a.m.)
  • 16th Avenue North from Chester Street to Ocean Boulevard (7 a.m. until 9 a.m.)
  • Westbound lane of Mr. Joe White Avenue from Kings Highway to Robert Grissom Parkway (7 a.m. until 9 a.m.)
  • Northbound lane of Robert Grissom Parkway from Mr. Joe White Avenue to Granddaddy Drive (7 a.m. until 10 a.m.)
  • Eastbound lane of 62nd Avenue North from the Highway 17 Bypass to Ocean Boulevard (7 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.)

Click here for more information about the race.

