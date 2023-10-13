Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

President Biden promotes clean energy agenda

By Jon Decker and Arielle Hawkins
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Biden in Philadelphia today – promoting more investments by the Biden Administration in his clean energy agenda.  The President announcing seven regional clean hydrogen hubs that the Energy Department claims will accelerate the domestic market for low-cost, clean hydrogen.  White House Correspondent Jon Decker has the story.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Inlet Square Mall redevelopment plans in the works, details unknown
‘We’re excited about this new chapter’: Inlet Square Mall redevelopment in early stages of planning
Kelly Brosky
Judge sentences Horry County woman in fentanyl pill-pressing operation
Fred Hopkins
Fred Hopkins pleads guilty to killing Florence County officers in 2018 ambush
The Darlington County School District, Police Department and Sheriff’s Office held a joint news...
Leaders ask for help after deadly Darlington campus shooting; no arrests announced
Social Security benefits will increase by 3.2% in 2024 as inflation moderates.
Social Security benefits will increase by 3.2% in 2024 as inflation moderates

Latest News

Joran Van Der Sloot scheduled for change of plea hearing next week
Joran Van Der Sloot scheduled for change of plea hearing next week
Mental health center teaming up with North Myrtle Beach police
Road closures announced for Myrtle Beach Mini Marathon
Owners of Neal and Pam’s opening new restaurant in Murrells Inlet
Murrells Inlet women provide crochet mats for the homeless