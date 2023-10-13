Police: Victim found with laceration after assault in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A police report obtained by WMBF News provides more details about an alleged assault that happened in Myrtle Beach earlier this week.

The report states officers with the Myrtle Beach Police Department were called to the 800 block of Nance Street just after 4 a.m. Wednesday for a medical call. Police then worked to secure the scene and found the victim who was “still breathing and conscious but unresponsive to questioning.”

The victim was also found with a laceration to the right side of their face, according to documents.

Police said the victim was then taken to a hospital. No further information was provided on their condition.

The MBPD said Thursday that the incident is being actively investigated as an assault.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 843-918-1382 and reference case number 23-018184.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

