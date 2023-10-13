Person displaced, investigation underway after Horry County fire

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was displaced after a fire in Horry County on Friday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews responded to the 1000 block of Bucksport Road just before 11:40 a.m. after reports of the blaze.

As of around 12:45 p.m., the agency said the fire was under control. No injuries were reported.

Drivers are also being asked to avoid the area of Bucksport Road and Port Harrelson Road, as lanes of traffic are blocked.

The person displaced is being offered assistance by the American Red Cross.

The Georgetown County Fire Department and Horry County Police Department were also at the scene.

HCFR said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

