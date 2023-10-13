Owners of Neal and Pam’s opening new restaurant in Murrells Inlet

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A popular restaurant in Surfside Beach is expanding its business down the Grand Strand.

A Facebook post from Neal and Pam’s announced that “Neal’s Creekhouse” will open soon in Murrells Inlet. The concept will take over the building that was formerly American Steak and Oyster Bar along Highway 17 Business.

“After a couple of years and thorough deliberation, we’re confident we found the perfect spot in the location of the former American Steak and Oyster/Flo’s place. This building has a seriously legendary history in the inlet and we’re thrilled to write the next chapter,” the post read.

It further states the new location will offer family breakfast, lunch and dinner options with an “inlet-centric twist.”

The post later said they will be taking several steps in the coming weeks such as rebranding, creating a new menu and assembling a staff. No opening date has been announced.

Neal and Pam’s reopened earlier this year after a fire damaged the Surfside Beach staple last July. The Facebook post also mentions that plans for an expansion of the brand date back prior to the fire.

Hear ye Hear ye People of Murrells Inlet! Wait, what? Do your eyes deceive you? Did we just say MURRELLS INLET?! You... Posted by Neal and Pam's in Surfside Beach, SC #nealandpams on Friday, October 13, 2023

