Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Owners of Neal and Pam’s opening new restaurant in Murrells Inlet

Neal’s Creekhouse
Neal’s Creekhouse(Neal and Pam's / Facebook)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A popular restaurant in Surfside Beach is expanding its business down the Grand Strand.

A Facebook post from Neal and Pam’s announced that “Neal’s Creekhouse” will open soon in Murrells Inlet. The concept will take over the building that was formerly American Steak and Oyster Bar along Highway 17 Business.

“After a couple of years and thorough deliberation, we’re confident we found the perfect spot in the location of the former American Steak and Oyster/Flo’s place. This building has a seriously legendary history in the inlet and we’re thrilled to write the next chapter,” the post read.

It further states the new location will offer family breakfast, lunch and dinner options with an “inlet-centric twist.”

The post later said they will be taking several steps in the coming weeks such as rebranding, creating a new menu and assembling a staff. No opening date has been announced.

Neal and Pam’s reopened earlier this year after a fire damaged the Surfside Beach staple last July. The Facebook post also mentions that plans for an expansion of the brand date back prior to the fire.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Hear ye Hear ye People of Murrells Inlet! Wait, what? Do your eyes deceive you? Did we just say MURRELLS INLET?! You...

Posted by Neal and Pam's in Surfside Beach, SC #nealandpams on Friday, October 13, 2023

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Inlet Square Mall redevelopment plans in the works, details unknown
‘We’re excited about this new chapter’: Inlet Square Mall redevelopment in early stages of planning
Kelly Brosky
Judge sentences Horry County woman in fentanyl pill-pressing operation
Fred Hopkins
Fred Hopkins pleads guilty to killing Florence County officers in 2018 ambush
Social Security benefits will increase by 3.2% in 2024 as inflation moderates.
Social Security benefits will increase by 3.2% in 2024 as inflation moderates
The Darlington County School District, Police Department and Sheriff’s Office held a joint news...
Leaders ask for help after deadly Darlington campus shooting; no arrests announced

Latest News

Man accused of stealing boxes of lottery tickets from Myrtle Beach gas station
Investigation underway after man shot in Lumberton
Jerry Jenkins, 20, and an unnamed 15-year-old boy are charged with two counts of attempted...
2 arrested, including 15-year-old, in Bennettsville double shooting
Person displaced, investigation underway after Horry County fire
Mellow mushroom is a great spot for local pizza.
Dining with Dockery: Mellow Mushroom