A once-in-a-lifetime experience: ‘Considering Matthew Shepard’

This three-part fusion oratorio speaks with a fresh and bold voice, incorporating various musical styles seamlessly woven into a unified whole.

Johnson sets many poetic and soulful texts by poets, including Hildegard of Bingen, Lesléa Newman, Michael Dennis Browne, and Rumi.

Passages from Matt’s journal, interviews and writings from his parents, Judy and Dennis Shepard, newspaper reports, and additional texts by Johnsonand Browne are poignantly appointed throughout the work Conspirare’s 2-CD recording of Considering Matthew Shepard debuted at #4 on Billboard’s Traditional Classical Chart in 2016.

