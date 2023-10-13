New mobile crisis program providing assistance to North Myrtle Beach police

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - North Myrtle Beach Police officers said getting a mental health-related call is never something they can fully prepare for.

That’s why they, along with other agencies across our state, are now partnering with the state Department of Mental Health.

“We’re jacks of all trade. We gotta learn how to recognize mental health behaviors, knows laws, what we can and cannot do,” North Myrtle Beach Police Officer, Patrick Wilkinson said. “Anytime we can have some outside help, that are professionals and can take away some of our discretion to where they can up there and tell us 100% what they got or what we’re dealing with, that’s definitely a huge peace of mind for us.”

He says the new partnership allows mental health professionals to evaluate people in crisis right at the scene allowing those folks in need to find treatment facilities almost immediately.

Mary Beth Pace is a counselor with the Waccamaw Center for Mental Health. She says immediate counselor availability won’t just benefit patients, but potentially save their lives.

“We see things that law enforcement may not be looking for. They’re great at what they do and I’m not taking anything away from them, but we’re looking at it from a different perspective,” said Pace.

Pace says her organization’s goal is to educate and help the community, letting them know resources are available to them 24/7.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.