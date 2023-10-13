Submit a Tip
Man accused of stealing boxes of lottery tickets from Myrtle Beach gas station

Bernard King
Bernard King(JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach man is facing charges after he allegedly stole boxes of lottery tickets from a gas station last month.

Records show 53-year-old Bernard King was arrested Wednesday and charged with attempting to defraud the South Carolina Education Lottery and shoplifting.

A police report obtained by WMBF News states the charges stem from a Sept. 10 incident at the Walmart gas station on South Kings Highway. A witness told officers with the Myrtle Beach Police Department that a man, later identified as King, was seen on camera coming into the gas station and stealing two boxes of lottery tickets.

The witness also said King later left on foot. The boxes of tickets stolen were from the “Millionaires Club” and “Fastest Road to $2,000,000″ games, with each ticket priced at $20.

As of Friday, online records show King is being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $35,000 bond.

