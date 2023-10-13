Submit a Tip
Investigation underway after man shot in Lumberton apartment complex

(MGN ONLINE)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – Lumberton police are investigating a shooting Friday morning at an apartment complex.

Officers were called just before 7:45 a.m. for a report of shots fired in the area of Deacons Road.

When they arrived at the scene they found a man lying by a car in the Forest Ridge Apartments parking lot with gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital and is in serious condition.

The shooting took place less than a mile from Lumberton High School.

Lumberton police advised that the school district place the high school on lockdown as a precautionary measure. The lockdown has since been lifted.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Lumberton Police Detective Ed Strickland at 910-671-3845.

