Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Goodbye to more DVDs? Best Buy plans to phase out sales of physical movies in the coming months

FILE - This photo shows a Best Buy location in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. The...
FILE - This photo shows a Best Buy location in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. The consumer electronics retailer plans to phase out its DVD and Blu-ray sales by early 2024 — with physical movies set to be sold in-stores and online as they are today through the holidays.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Best Buy is saying goodbye to movie-watching with physical discs.

The consumer electronics retailer plans to phase out its DVD and Blu-ray sales by early 2024 — with physical movies set to be sold in stores and online as they are today through the holidays, Best Buy confirmed to The Associated Press Friday. Video games will not be impacted.

“To state the obvious, the way we watch movies and TV shows is much different today than it was decades ago,” the company said in an emailed statement. “Making this change gives us more space and opportunity to bring customers new and innovative tech for them to explore, discover and enjoy.”

Best Buy isn’t the only company to start moving away from physical media in recent months. Last month, Netflix’s DVD-by-mail service, for example, officially came to a close as the company’s iconic red-and-white envelopes made their final trip.

Speculation about the fate of Best Buy’s physical movies began swirling around this week after several media outlets reported on the company’s plans.

Entertainment blog The Digital Bits was the first to share the news Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter. And according to Variety, which also cited industry sources, Best Buy made the initial decision to end DVD sales nine months ago.

Minnesota-based Best Buy earned $274 million, or $1.25 per share, during the second quarter of 2023. That topped Wall Street expectations, but was still below the $306 million the company earned in the same period last year.

Second-quarter sales fell 7.2% to $9.58 billion, slightly better than analyst estimates. Comparable sales — sales from physical stores open at least a year, and digital channels — fell 6.3%, dragged down by declines in computing and appliances. While appliance and electronic sales fell, the entertainment category increased by 9.1%.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Inlet Square Mall redevelopment plans in the works, details unknown
‘We’re excited about this new chapter’: Inlet Square Mall redevelopment in early stages of planning
Kelly Brosky
Judge sentences Horry County woman in fentanyl pill-pressing operation
Fred Hopkins
Fred Hopkins pleads guilty to killing Florence County officers in 2018 ambush
Social Security benefits will increase by 3.2% in 2024 as inflation moderates.
Social Security benefits will increase by 3.2% in 2024 as inflation moderates
The Darlington County School District, Police Department and Sheriff’s Office held a joint news...
Leaders ask for help after deadly Darlington campus shooting; no arrests announced

Latest News

Man accused of stealing boxes of lottery tickets from Myrtle Beach gas station
Investigation underway after man shot in Lumberton
FILE - Darryl George, left, an 18 year-old junior, and his mother Darresha George, right, talk...
Black student disciplined over hairstyle hopes to ‘start being a kid again’
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin takes part in a press conference Friday in Tel Aviv, Israel.
Blinken and Austin bolster US support for Israel as potential ground offensive in Gaza looms
When Davyta Gray, 30, went for a walk in Ringgold on Sept. 27, nearly a dozen dogs from a...
Man survives being bitten more than 130 times by pack of dogs, family says