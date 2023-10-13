Submit a Tip
Georgetown County middle, high schools implementing weapons detection system

The Georgetown County School District announced that it will begin using OPENGATE Weapons...
The Georgetown County School District announced that it will begin using OPENGATE Weapons Detection Systems at the entrances of all middle and high schools on Monday, Oct. 16.(Source: Georgetown County School District)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – When some Georgetown County students go back to school on Monday, they will be greeted with new equipment.

The school district announced on Friday that it will begin using OPENGATE Weapons Detection Systems at the entrances of all middle and high schools.

The district said the decision was made after recent events at schools. Just recently, two students were charged with bringing a gun to Carvers Bay Middle School and then hiding it in the ceiling tiles in a bathroom.

“We want to be sure that we are implementing efficient and effective methods to ensure safety in our schools without overwhelming our teachers and staff members who are called on to fulfill these duties,” said Superintendent Keith Price in a video.

The week before fall break, the district ran a combination of metal detector checks and weapon detection checks at all entrances of all middle and high schools in the district.

The district decided to implement weapons detection checks instead of metal detector walkthroughs because it allows students to move through more quickly with fewer staff members.

According to school leaders, students will need to remove their laptops, 3-ring binders and cellphones from their backpacks and place them on the table while they walk through the detection system while carrying their book bags.

The district said if there is an alert, the student will be moved to a secondary check station where they will have to pass a thorough check to determine what caused the alert.

School leaders are asking parents to talk to their children and have them check their bookbags thoroughly before returning to class on Monday.

“If we take the time to do this now, arriving at school and passing through the checkpoints should be much more efficient,” Price said.

Price added that district staff and school administrators will be monitoring the new procedures throughout the week to make sure they are both safe and efficient.

