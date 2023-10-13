FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Tammy forms in the Atlantic

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tropical Storm Tammy has formed in the Atlantic Ocean. Tammy is the 20th named storm this hurricane season.

At 5:00 PM, the center of Tropical Storm Tammy was located near latitude 13.0 North, longitude 51.7 West. Tammy is moving toward the west near 23 mph. A westward motion at a slower forward speed is expected through Thursday. A turn toward the west-northwest is forecast by Thursday night, followed by a turn toward the northwest Friday night or Saturday. On the forecast track, the center of Tammy will move near or over the Leeward Islands Friday and Saturday.

Latest information. (WMBF)

The government of Barbados has issued a Tropical Storm Watch for Barbados. The government of Dominica has issued a Tropical Storm Watch for Dominica. The government of France has issued a Tropical Storm Watch for Martinique and Guadeloupe.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles to the northeast of the center.

Latest information. (WMBF)

Tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area beginning on Friday.

Through Saturday night, Tammy is expected to produce storm total rainfall of 3 to 6 inches, with maximum amounts of 10 inches, across portions of the northern Windward into the Leeward Islands. Rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches with maximum amounts of 4 inches are expected for the British and U.S. Virgin Islands into eastern Puerto Rico. These rains may produce isolated flash and urban flooding, along with isolated mudslides in areas of higher terrain. S

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.