FIRST ALERT: A wet start to Saturday ahead of the next round of cool fall weather

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Showers and storms will move through the area early Saturday before cooler and drier weather returns once again.

TODAY

An area of low pressure will move through the region early in the day bringing scattered showers and storms. The latest data suggests the best chance of rain will be through the first half of the day on Saturday. With warm and increasingly humid weather in place early Saturday, a few thunderstorms will be possible but severe weather is not expected.

Showers and a few storms will be likely early Saturday. (WMBF)

Showers and storms will come to an end by midday into the early afternoon. As dry air starts to move in, clouds will begin to clear and make for a warm afternoon with temperatures in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY

Cooler and drier weather will continue to filter into the region on Sunday. Temperatures and humidity will be considerably lower with afternoon temperatures only reaching the lower 70s.

Rain chances are at 60% for Saturday, especially the first half of the day. (WMBF)

Next week will feature a prolonged stretch of dry, cool fall weather. Nights will be chilly with temperatures dropping into the 40s to near 50. Days will be clear with afternoon temperatures in the 60s.

