FIRST ALERT: Rain chances return as the weekend begins

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We will get a brief break from the rain chances this morning before our next system rolls into the Carolinas. Rain chances will be added back into the forecast as the weekend begins.

TODAY

Plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the 50s is how we begin your Friday! There’s no complaints with the forecast through midday with brighter skies and a drier day on tap compared to what we saw yesterday.

Bright skies this morning will give way to more clouds later today before rain chances return to the forecast. (WMBF)

As we head into the afternoon hours, highs will climb into the low-mid 70s as the clouds begin to thicken up. We will add a stray shower chance for the evening hours before rain chances increase overnight and into Saturday morning.

If you’re headed out to a high school football game tonight, look for more clouds, a warmer evening and the risk of an isolated shower.

The chance of a few isolated showers will continue tonight and into the overnight hours. (WMBF)

WEEKEND FORECAST

We begin Saturday with our second system, bringing rain chances and clouds to kick off the weekend.

Thankfully, rain chances will be a bit lower with scattered showers opposed to a steady rain like Thursday’s rain-maker. Less moisture in the atmosphere should keep this activity scattered through the first half of the day.

The rounds of showers and an isolated storm will continue through the morning. We should dry out as we head into the early afternoon hours. (WMBF)

We already start the morning on the mild side with temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. That should easily allow for some spots to climb into the middle-upper 70s even with the rain in the forecast for Saturday. The best chances of rain still look to be early. The newest model data is showing a faster solution to the rain chances, meaning we should be done by the early afternoon hours.

Rain chances are at 60% for Saturday, especially the first half of the day. (WMBF)

Behind the Saturday system comes cooler and drier air. Not only does this bring an end to the rain chances, but it also brings clearing skies. Highs will fall into the lower 70s for Sunday. Another shot of cool weather arrives early next week with daytime temperatures returning to the 60s with overnight temperatures turning chilly again in the 40s.

