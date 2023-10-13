Extra Point Scoreboard: Week 8

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Another week of high school football is about to get underway across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee!

Final scores will be updated throughout the evening, then catch all of the highlights tonight at 11 p.m. on WMBF Extra Point!

Sumter @ Carolina Forest

Conway @ Socastee

Hartsville @ North Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach @ South Florence

West Florence @ Wilson

Crestwood @ Darlington

Marlboro County @ Lakewood

Aynor @ Waccamaw

Dillon @ Manning

Loris @ Georgetown

Andrews @ Kingstree

Marion @ Lee Central

Carvers Bay @ Scotts Branch

Johnsonville @ East Clarendon

Hannah-Pamplico @ Lamar

Lake View @ Latta

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.