Extra Point Scoreboard: Week 8

By WMBF News Staff
Updated: 32 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Another week of high school football is about to get underway across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee!

Final scores will be updated throughout the evening, then catch all of the highlights tonight at 11 p.m. on WMBF Extra Point!

  • Sumter @ Carolina Forest
  • Conway @ Socastee
  • Hartsville @ North Myrtle Beach
  • Myrtle Beach @ South Florence
  • West Florence @ Wilson
  • Crestwood @ Darlington
  • Marlboro County @ Lakewood
  • Aynor @ Waccamaw
  • Dillon @ Manning
  • Loris @ Georgetown
  • Andrews @ Kingstree
  • Marion @ Lee Central
  • Carvers Bay @ Scotts Branch
  • Johnsonville @ East Clarendon
  • Hannah-Pamplico @ Lamar
  • Lake View @ Latta

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

