Dylan Mulvaney crowned Woman of the Year by UK magazine

Dylan Mulvaney arrives at the Streamy Awards on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, at the Fairmont Century...
Dylan Mulvaney arrives at the Streamy Awards on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles. Mulvaney was named the 2023 Woman of the Year by Attitude Magazine. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)(Jordan Strauss | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 8:35 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Dylan Mulvaney has been crowned Woman of the Year by a United Kingdom magazine.

Attitude Magazine announced the TikTok influencer as its first-ever Woman of the Year on Wednesday.

Mulvaney, who is trans, took to the stage to receive the award from the gay lifestyle magazine, which covers LGBTQ+ news, TV, film, travel, fashion, and music.

“Knowing that my community sees me this way and acknowledges my womanhood is all I need to keep going,” the 26-year-old told the magazine.

Mulvaney was a prominent TikToker when she decided she would share her transitioning experience with her followers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Through her ‘Days of Girlhood’ series, Dylan Mulvaney shared the everyday highs and lows of her transitioning experience with the world and gained 12 million followers in the process. Fame, advertising campaigns- and controversy - followed,” Attitude Magazine said.

After promoting the beer brand Bud Light in April of this year, Mulvaney led to calls for a boycott of Bud Light and other Anheiser-Busch products by conservative figures and organizations across the country.

Mulvaney is one of a number of winners at the 2023 Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards.

