Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Dining with Dockery: Mellow Mushroom

By Andrew Dockery
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Pizza just makes everything better! Right?

In today’s episode of Dining with Dockery, we are taking you to Mellow Mushroom in town. If you’ve been to Mellow, you know that it has so much to offer. However, do you know they have lunch specials?

Andrew tries out some of the menu items, talks about his favorites and samples plenty of items in this week’s episode.

For a full look at Mellow Mushroom’s menu, visit their website here.

Have somewhere you want Andrew to go? Send him a message on Facebook or Twitter!

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Inlet Square Mall redevelopment plans in the works, details unknown
‘We’re excited about this new chapter’: Inlet Square Mall redevelopment in early stages of planning
Kelly Brosky
Judge sentences Horry County woman in fentanyl pill-pressing operation
Fred Hopkins
Fred Hopkins pleads guilty to killing Florence County officers in 2018 ambush
Social Security benefits will increase by 3.2% in 2024 as inflation moderates.
Social Security benefits will increase by 3.2% in 2024 as inflation moderates
The Darlington County School District, Police Department and Sheriff’s Office held a joint news...
Leaders ask for help after deadly Darlington campus shooting; no arrests announced

Latest News

Make Some Memories With Us Here On The Farm
Make it a family tradition to head to Thompson Farm this Fall
Grand Strand Today
The humane society of North Myrtle Beach is waving adoption fees this month
pink and red
Fall is here, and Pink and Red can help spruce up your wardrobe
Forest of Fear
The City of ‘Halloween’, or Conway, present the Forest of Fear