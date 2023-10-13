Deputies investigate sex assault claim involving Kingstree school employee

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an alleged sexual assault involving an employee of Kingstree High School.

Deputies responded to allegations of inappropriate behavior between the employee and multiple minors on Sept. 28. The incident is now under investigation by both the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

Anyone with knowledge or information regarding the incident is urged to contact the sheriff’s office’s Criminal Investigation Division by calling 843-355-6381.

Reports can be anonymous. Anonymous reports can also be submitted via the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee through a web tip or by calling 888-274-6372.

They are offering a cash reward of up to $1000 for any tip that leads to the arrest of the person(s) involved with the crime.

Authorities have not yet named the employee.

The investigation into this matter is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.