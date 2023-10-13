Submit a Tip
CCU to host Bands of America Regional Championship this weekend

You'll hear fans cheering on Saturday, but not because the chants scored a touchdown.
By Makayla Evans
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 6:30 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - You’ll hear fans cheering on Saturday, but not because the chants scored a touchdown.

The Bands of America Regional Championship is coming to Brooks Stadium for the first time, giving high school bands a chance to show off their skills and hopefully take home a trophy.

Exactly 23 groups from South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia will go head to head on Saturday, but high schools from right here in the Grand Strand are hoping to steal the show.

The St. James, North Myrtle Beach, Carolina Forest and Socastee high schools’ bands are competing.

Each band will perform in the first half of the day, but only 12 will make it to the finals and perform again to win it all.

Coastal Carolina University Director of Bands Garrett Griffin said this is exactly what these high schoolers prepare for all season.

“They work incredibly hard day in and day out to put on performances,” Griffin said. “Usually, for a high school band, their weekend has two focuses, Friday nights are for football games, and most of the fall they’re competing on Saturdays for contests.”

Griffin said CCU is also over the moon to host the competition and is even more excited the Coastal Carolina Chanticleer Regiment also gets to bring down the house for fun.

“The home football crowd has only seen half of what we’re doing this weekend,” Griffin said. “We think what we do is entertaining, and we think that the community and the high school students are really gonna love what we have to offer.”

Tickets for the Bands of America Regional Competition cost $30, but kids 11 and under get in for free.

Gates open up for the day-long event starting Saturday at 8:45 a.m.

To buy tickets and learn more information, click here.

